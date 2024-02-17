CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 50137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $47,831,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in CBIZ by 596.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 527,448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

