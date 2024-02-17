CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 412650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.

The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,756 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

