Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.55

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 11879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

CNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

