Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $244.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $252.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.