Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $583.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.22. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $610.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

