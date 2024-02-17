China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

