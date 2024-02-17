China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About China Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.