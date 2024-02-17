Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.34. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$14.99.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

