Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

