ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

