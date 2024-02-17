Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

