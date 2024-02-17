Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Cincinnati Financial worth $47,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CINF opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $127.47.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

