Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CNK opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

