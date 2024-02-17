Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $7.70. Citizens shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 5,829 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

