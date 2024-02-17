CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.23

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 7942086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

