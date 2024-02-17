Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,638 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 448,197 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,920,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 781,219 shares during the period.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.
