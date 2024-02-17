Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,638 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 448,197 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,920,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 781,219 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

