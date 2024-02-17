Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 129,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.69 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 611,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Further Reading

