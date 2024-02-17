Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Stephen E. Babson Sells 2,411 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

