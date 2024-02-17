Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

