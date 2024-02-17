Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.49 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of NMI worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 15.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NMI by 70.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

