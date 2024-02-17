Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.62 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in TopBuild by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 58.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.67.

TopBuild Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $387.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $403.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.43 and a 200 day moving average of $305.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

