Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.64 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

CORT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.