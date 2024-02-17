Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $123.73 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $127.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

