Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

TTEK opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock worth $9,399,500 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

