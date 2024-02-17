Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,974 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

