Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,710,000 after buying an additional 115,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,244,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,244,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,945,700 over the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $96.83 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.25%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

