Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,778 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.2 %

CW opened at $233.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $238.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.