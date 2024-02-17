Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,785 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

