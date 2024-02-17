Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 18,380 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ATR opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.