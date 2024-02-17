Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 99,385 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mattel by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $2,203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mattel by 247.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 256.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $320,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

