Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.