Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,432 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

