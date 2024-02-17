Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $6,621,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Core & Main by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.