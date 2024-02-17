Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells $1,765,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.0 %

CNM stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 510,216 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $324,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 30.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.