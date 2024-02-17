Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells $1,765,600.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.0 %

CNM stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1,608.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 510,216 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $324,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 30.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

