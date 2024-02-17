Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 559573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Corebridge Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,734,000 after buying an additional 1,865,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after buying an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after buying an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.