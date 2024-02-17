Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coursera were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,574,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,574,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,427 shares of company stock worth $20,784,464. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

