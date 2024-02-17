Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as low as C$4.13. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 316,163 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$647.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 55,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$269,692.48. In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 67,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$345,654.50. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 55,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$269,692.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,155 shares of company stock worth $1,453,535. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

