CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,222,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
