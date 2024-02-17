Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 834,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

