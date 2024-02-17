CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $338.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

