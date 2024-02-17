Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.23

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.23 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 46.86 ($0.59). Currys shares last traded at GBX 47.08 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,874,834 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Currys to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £532.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Currys news, insider Bruce Marsh bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,130.59). Insiders own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

