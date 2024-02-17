Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.23

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.23 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 46.86 ($0.59). Currys shares last traded at GBX 47.08 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,874,834 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Currys to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
In other Currys news, insider Bruce Marsh bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,130.59). Insiders own 19.01% of the company’s stock.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
