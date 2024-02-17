Datadog’s (DDOG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.10.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a P/E/G ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Datadog by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

