David S. Perpich Sells 3,014 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

New York Times Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

