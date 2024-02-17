Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.74.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average is $389.34. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

