Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFY
Definity Financial Stock Up 3.4 %
Definity Financial Company Profile
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.