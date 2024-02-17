Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.94.

DFY opened at C$41.97 on Friday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

