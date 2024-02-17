Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 72 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

