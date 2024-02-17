Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 9,589 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $17.02 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

