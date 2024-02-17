Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 16,890 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $46,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

