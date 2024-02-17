Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 18,291 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Nordson worth $39,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $264.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $267.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

