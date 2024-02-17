Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 44,516 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Northern Trust worth $41,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $96.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

